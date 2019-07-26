"Wax My Balls" Transgender Threatens to Pepper Spray Reporter

Update: Dan Dicks is attending a court hearing for Yaniv and says Jessica wanted him removed, but a judge denied the request.

Yaniv claims he needs security due to “violent protesters,” but Dicks says he has video proving Yaniv was the only violent person.

Security guards have allegedly denied Yaniv’s request for protection when exiting the courthouse.

A transgender LGBTQ activist who has been making plenty of news this month was caught on camera freaking out on documentary filmmaker Dan Dicks.

The Canadian activist, Jessica Yaniv, threatened to pepper spray Dicks, pulled a fire alarm in an elevator and called the police.

A woman with Yaniv, allegedly his mother, slapped Dicks’ camera from his hands while shouting, “Go out now.”

Dicks tweeted, “So I was just assaulted, threatened with pepper spray and had the cops called on me by ‘Jessica’ Yaniv while covering his hearing!”

Yaniv has been receiving a lot of media attention lately after filing human rights complaints against fifteen female beauticians who refused to wax his genitals.

Earlier this week, Yaniv made headlines again after promoting an event for LGBTQ swim for youth aged 12-24 that encouraged them to “go topless” and barred parents from attending.

Yaniv also once sent sexual messages to a 14-year-old girl on Facebook, according to a report by the Post Millennial.

Watch below to see Alex Jones and Owen Shroyer interview Yaniv earlier this week.


Related Articles

Tulsi Gabbard Lawsuit: Google Has ‘Almost Total Control’ over Key Elements of Elections

Tulsi Gabbard Lawsuit: Google Has ‘Almost Total Control’ over Key Elements of Elections

U.S. News
Comments
New Video Shows Cops Being 'Water Bombed' in Atlanta

New Video Shows Cops Being ‘Water Bombed’ in Atlanta

U.S. News
Comments

Rand Paul: Maybe If Ilhan Omar Visited Somalia She Would ‘Appreciate America More’

U.S. News
comments

Jewish Model Says She Received Rape & Death Threats For Supporting Trump

U.S. News
comments

Rand Paul Offers To Buy ‘Ungrateful’ Omar A Ticket Back To Somalia

U.S. News
comments

Comments