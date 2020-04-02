Waze Navigation App Tells Motorists: "Drive Only If Necessary"

The Waze navigation app is advising motorists to only make “necessary” drives.

On Thursday, users began receiving notifications upon opening the Google-owned traffic app telling drivers to “only drive if you must.”

“Drive only if necessary,” the travel app states in bold text.

“Follow local travel guidance and only drive if you must.”

The following screenshot was sent to us by an Infowars listener.

A Twitter user confirmed Waze he also received the message.

Waze was acquired by Google for $1.1 billion in June 2013.


