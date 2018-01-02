'We Are in Your Home': 'ISIS Terrorist' Poses For Chilling Selfie in Front of New York's Met Museum

A man wearing an ISIS face scarf has uploaded a chilling selfie outside New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art with the caption: ‘We are in your home.’

The image, uploaded to a pro-ISIS channel on messaging app Telegram on December 30, shows the man standing on a snowy 5th Avenue as people walk past.

It comes after ISIS issued a video featuring shots of New York while calling for more bomb and knife attacks across the festive period.

The poster that accompanies the chilling call to arms shows an ISIS soldier holding a knife with the words ‘It’s cheaper than a chainsaw’.

Read More


Related Articles

Why Trump Is Changing His Afghanistan Decision

Why Trump Is Changing His Afghanistan Decision

World at War
Comments
Suicide bomber kills 11 people in mosque attack in northeast Nigeria

Suicide bomber kills 11 people in mosque attack in northeast Nigeria

World at War
Comments

1st Contact In Nearly 2 Years: North Korea Calls South Via Cross-Border Hotline

World at War
Comments

Greece and Turkey Energy Dispute Could Spark Conflict

World at War
Comments

Shades Of Vietnam All Over Again: Trump Plans On Sending More Troops Into Afghanistan

World at War
Comments

Comments