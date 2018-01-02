'We Are in Your Home': 'ISIS Terrorist' Poses For Chilling Selfie in Front of New York's Met Museum

A man wearing an ISIS face scarf has uploaded a chilling selfie outside New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art with the caption: ‘We are in your home.’

The image, uploaded to a pro-ISIS channel on messaging app Telegram on December 30, shows the man standing on a snowy 5th Avenue as people walk past.

It comes after ISIS issued a video featuring shots of New York while calling for more bomb and knife attacks across the festive period.

The poster that accompanies the chilling call to arms shows an ISIS soldier holding a knife with the words ‘It’s cheaper than a chainsaw’.

