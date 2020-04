California doctors Dan Erickson and Artin Massihi blow the whistle on the coronavirus hysteria, breaking down the real science behind the pandemic compared to what’s being presented by the mainstream media and governments around the world to keep economies in perpetual lockdown.

RELATED: ‘SHELTER IN PLACE’ IS WEAKENING THE IMMUNE SYSTEMS OF EVERYONE WHO COMPLIES

Get what you and your family need with today’s top-selling products now!