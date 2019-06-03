We Are Beyond A Border Crisis

We were at crisis levels concerning the border at the beginning of 2019.

What we are seeing now is a full-blown threat to the continuation of the United States as a Constitutional Republic.

Conservative Review reports, “According to preliminary weekly data used internally by CBP and given to CR by a Border Patrol agent who must remain anonymous because he is not authorized to speak to the press, 71,834 illegal aliens were apprehended between points of entry in the state of Texas from May 1 to May 28. That works out to a daily pace of 2,565.5 per day or a flow of 936,408 annually – just in the state of Texas alone. One has to go back to fiscal year 2006 to find this level of annual apprehensions in all four border states combined. This ensures that May will now crush April’s unfathomable numbers. The same internal, preliminary CBP data for April shows that 60,476 illegals were apprehended in Texas during an equivalent 28-day period from April 3 through April 30. That means that illegal immigration into Texas likely increased roughly 18.8 percent in May over April.”

The data sitting on the desk in the Oval Office is so devastating, President Trump is eyeballing extreme measures.

Of course, the power-mad Democrats, who would politicize a train wreck if they needed to rather than investigate the problem, are becoming just as big a threat to the stability of the United States as the flood of illegals from all over the world pouring over the border.

DHS reports, “U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Del Rio Station apprehended a large group of 116 individuals Thursday. Large groups present a unique challenge for the men and women of the Del Rio Sector,” said Chief Raul Ortiz. “This large group from Africa further demonstrates the complexity and severity of the border security and humanitarian crisis at our Southwest border. Agents performing line watch operations apprehended the group after they illegally crossed the Rio Grande into the U.S. around 10:30 P.M. This is the first large group apprehended in the Del Rio Sector and the first large group of people from Africa – including nationals from Angola, Cameroon and Congo – apprehended on the Southwest border this year. Agents have encountered 182 large groups of more than 100 individuals across the Southwest border so far this fiscal year.”

Acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan recently told Congress that nearly 9-in-10 illegal aliens recently released into the U.S. are not showing up to court hearings.

By all accounts, the United Nations Replacement Migration Plan is devastating the demographic makeup of the United States.

But it’s not about race, it’s about politics.

The United States’ future leaders will follow in the footsteps of other politicians supported by their refugee communities, rejecting the Constitution for a third-world anarchy that will tear this country apart.