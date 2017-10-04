Kevin Shipp joins Alex Jones live via Skype to discuss the evil forces at work in the world today.


Related Articles

Panicked Left Claims Alex Jones Made Up ISIS Vegas Connection

Panicked Left Claims Alex Jones Made Up ISIS Vegas Connection

Hot News
Comments
First Look Inside Killer's Las Vegas Hotel Room

First Look Inside Killer’s Las Vegas Hotel Room

Hot News
Comments

Democrats Commit More Firearm Crime Than Republicans

Hot News
Comments

Clinton Never Returned Donations From Owner of Site Linked to Underage Prostitution

Hot News
Comments

Hard Work Ethic Is ‘Whiteness Ideology’ — And Racist

Hot News
Comments

Comments