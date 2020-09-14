We Are In A Spiritual War That We Can Win

Those wrecking our economy… Those manipulating our educational system, hijacking our free will with pavlovian social media cues and setting us against each other by presenting two sides to the lies are not interested in a future for humanity.

Furthermore, their alien and evil spiritual beliefs are ultimately built on a weakness relying on temporary power and fleeting earthly wealth.

This spirituality is no match for the word of God.

It is no match for the internal wealth of those that have aligned their morality with the truth.

So it is beset upon us to turn away from the invading wardens of our civilization by looking within and restoring the spirit of 1776 that resides deep within our souls.

