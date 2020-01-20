We Are Ripe For A False Flag Event

2020 is already sizing up to be intense.

The False Flags utilized to sway public opinion in recent American history should not be ignored.

The Democrats have dragged their shampeachment of the Executive office into a new decade.

Their efforts had not been popular at the turn of the previous decade and require a boost to foment a majority of the public to see things their way going forward into an election year.

The Democrats and their Deep State cohorts have already proven that they will stop at nothing to appease their globalist masters.

It is only a matter of time before the orders from headquarters force the minions of doom to cross the line.

