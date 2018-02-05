'We Caught 'Em!': Trump Rips Deep State Over FISA Memo Revelations

President Donald Trump slammed the Obama and Clinton holdovers in the FBI and DoJ for their behavior revealed by the FISA memo during a tax speech on Monday.

“Did we catch them in the act or what? You know what I’m talking about,” Trump told the audience in Cinncinnati, Ohio.

“Oh did we catch them in the act! They are very embarrassed. They never thought they were going to be caught. We caught ’em. It’s so much fun. We’re like the great sleuth.”

This comes as fallout over the so-called “Nunes Memo” continues in Washington, as Trump’s attorneys have reportedly approved of the appointment of a second special counsel on Monday to investigate the FBI and Department of Justice for their roles in the FISA malfeasance outlined in the memo.

Trump also hinted on Twitter that ranking House Intelligence Committee member Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) would also face justice for illegally leaking confidential information.

Little Adam Schiff, who is desperate to run for higher office, is one of the biggest liars and leakers in Washington, right up there with Comey, Warner, Brennan and Clapper! Adam leaves closed committee hearings to illegally leak confidential information. Must be stopped! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2018

Deep State talking heads have been especially brazen in their remarks following the memo’s release, such as CNN analyst and former CIA agent Philip Mudd, who said the FBI would get revenge on the president for exposing them.

“You’ve been around for 13 months. We’ve been around since 1908,” Mudd said Friday. “I know how this game is going to be played. We’re going to win.”

MSNBC contributor Donny Deutsche also ranted about Americans becoming disillusioned with corporate media and Trump winning the battle against the Deep State, which should prompt people to “take to the streets.”

“Trump is winning. He’s winning kids. This crazy, wacky guy is winning. Half of the country thinks the media totally lies. At this point, 44% of this country doesn’t trust the FBI,” Deutsche said last week.

