We Could Build a Powerful Laser and Let Any Civilizations Within 20,000 Light-Years Know We’re Here. Although… Should We?

A powerful laser is just the thing to announce our presence as a technological species in this arm of the galaxy. Engineers would line up to work on that project. But is it a good idea to let any mysterious galactic neighbours know we’re here?

A pair of scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have published a paper outlining how a powerful laser could be built to communicate our presence to any other technological civilizations in our galactic vicinity.

James R. Clark, one of the authors of the paper, and a graduate student in MIT’s Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics, says such a laser could be built with technology that’s within our reach. Clark emphasizes that the paper is a ‘feasibility study’ rather than an actionable plan.

Read more