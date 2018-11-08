We Could Build a Powerful Laser and Let Any Civilizations Within 20,000 Light-Years Know We’re Here. Although… Should We?

Image Credits: NASA.

A powerful laser is just the thing to announce our presence as a technological species in this arm of the galaxy. Engineers would line up to work on that project. But is it a good idea to let any mysterious galactic neighbours know we’re here?

A pair of scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have published a paper outlining how a powerful laser could be built to communicate our presence to any other technological civilizations in our galactic vicinity.

James R. Clark, one of the authors of the paper, and a graduate student in MIT’s Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics, says such a laser could be built with technology that’s within our reach. Clark emphasizes that the paper is a ‘feasibility study’ rather than an actionable plan.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Eric Peters: ObamaCare on Wheels—Mandate, Tax, Redistribute

Eric Peters: ObamaCare on Wheels—Mandate, Tax, Redistribute

Science & Tech
Comments
Ultra-hot metals swirl around this highly magnetic white dwarf

Ultra-hot metals swirl around this highly magnetic white dwarf

Science & Tech
Comments

Black Holes Merging Multiple Galaxies Together

Science & Tech
Comments

Temporary lakes once filled and refilled across Mars’ surface

Science & Tech
Comments

Infrared laser technology could attract aliens, but probably won’t

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments