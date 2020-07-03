"We Do Not Tolerate Racism" Says University That Just Promoted "Kneecap White Men" Professor

Cambridge University insisted “we do not tolerate racism” after accepting historian David Starkey’s resignation, having previously promoted another professor who admitted she had urges to “kneecap white men.”

Starkey is facing widespread cancellation from numerous positions at several major educational institutions after he made controversial comments on race during an interview with conservative commentator Darren Grimes.

The historian argued that slavery did not represent genocide because there were still “so many damn blacks” in both Africa and the UK.

Cambridge University Fitzwilliam College immediately announced that it had “accepted the resignation of historian David Starkey from his honorary fellowship with immediate effect.”

The college said: “Our student and academic bodies are diverse and welcoming to all. We do not tolerate racism.”

Except that’s not true.

Cambridge University explicitly endorses racism, but only if the target is white people.

Last month, Cambridge academic Priyamvada Gopal stoked controversy when she tweeted “white lives don’t matter.”

Older tweets were subsequently unearthed in which Gopal had stated, “I resist urges to kneecap white men every day. So, no **I** am the hero.”

Instead of instantly firing Gopal for virulent racism, Cambridge University leapt to her defense, claimed she was the victim and then rewarded her with a full professorship.

This was after even Twitter had deemed Gopal’s tweets to be a violation of their rules on racist hate speech.

So yes, Cambridge does tolerate racism, but only if it’s being uttered against whites.

"Slavery wasn't genocide. Otherwise there wouldn't be so many damn blacks in Africa & Britain. An awful lot of them survived."

Surely David Starkey & Darren-Unleash-the-1930s-Grimes_ belong in the bin? Also: Not voting isn't slavery. Catholics HAVE EQUALITY TODAY. @darrengrimes_ pic.twitter.com/RJOdTGOWnT — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) July 2, 2020

