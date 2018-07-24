"We Don't Need Charity" - Italian Official Fumes Over EU Migrant Plan

The European Commission, the bloc’s powerful executive, has published two plans as it attempts to defuse the bitter argument between member states of how migration should be handled between them.

EU officials released their proposals that are supposed to provide answers to questions posed during a nine-hour at June’s European Council summit between the bloc’s leaders ended in an almighty fudge.

The “concept papers” as named by the Commission have already provoked backlash from Italy’s deputy prime minister, migration hardliner Mr Salvini, who was less than happy with the bloc’s proposal to pay €6,000 for every migrant saved in the Mediterranean and received by an EU member.

