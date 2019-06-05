‘We Have No Choice’: Trump Admin Prepares Large-Scale Deportations Of Illegal Aliens Amid Crisis

The Trump administration is planning a large-scale deportation operation of illegal aliens, including those who have refused to show for their asylum court hearings.

The strategy is meant to “disincentivize” economic migrants who crossed into the U.S. illegally without legitimate asylum claims, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement acting director Mark Morgan.

“We have no choice as I see this,” Morgan said Tuesday. “We need to take some interior enforcement action…We need to continue to do everything that we can within the current legal framework, within the current laws, within the current statutorily mandated duties of ICE, to assist, to reduce this humanitarian crisis. That will include families.”

He said ICE won’t “target” families in their operation, but they won’t be “exempt” from deportation.

“I think that a significant incentive there is the fact that once you’re here and you’ve gone through the entire due process in this country and you’ve received a final order of deportation…We’re in a position where we need to enforce that to disincentivize these individuals from taking that trip, exploiting the loopholes, and entering our country illegally,” he said.

Additionally, Morgan pointed out that ICE would operate within its legal limitations despite Democrat efforts to prevent it.

“We need to make sure that we’re executing those statutorily required responsibilities that Congress has passed,” Morgan said.

“If they don’t like the laws, they can change them. But right now this is the law, this is ICE’s mandate. I’m committed to ensure that we’re executing those laws with compassion and humanity.”

Morgan didn’t offer details about the deportation plan, such as when it will take place or what parts of the country would be involved.

The migrant crisis has escalated to a point where approximately 100,000 illegals have been crossing into the U.S. every month, prompting President Trump to threaten Mexico with incremental tariffs to address the waves migrant caravans from Central America traveling through their country to the U.S.

