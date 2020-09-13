'We Hope They Die!' Protesters Gather Outside Hospital Treating 2 California Deputies Shot in Ambush

Image Credits: screenshot/Information Liberation.

Two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were shot repeatedly at point-blank range in an ambush on Saturday and Black Power protesters responded by gathering outside the hospital where they were being treated to shout “we hope they die” and threaten officers that “you’re next.”

The ambush took place at a Metro station in Compton.


One of the deputies shot was a 31-year-old mother of a 6-year-old boy and the other was 24-year-old who was sworn in just some 14 months ago.

The shooter was reportedly described as a “dark skinned male.”


Protesters gathered outside a local hospital to celebrate the shooting and berate police.


“Africa Town Coalition” protesters filmed themselves shouting “we hope that bitch dies,” “you’re next” and threatening officers that “y’all gonna die one by one.”


Full stream here.

One protester and a journo were arrested:

