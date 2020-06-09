We Kneel Only Before God, Not Protesters, Rabbis Say

Prominent rabbis said they won’t kneel before protesters because they only kneel before God.

One rabbi, Yosef Berger of King David’s Tomb on Mount Zion, said that it was forbidden by Jewish law, according to Breaking Israel News.

“A Jew can agree or commiserate but we are only permitted to submit to the Torah, God’s expressed will,” he said. “But what we have here is a demand to submit to a belief or an entire set of beliefs.”

“Some of the beliefs may be consistent with Torah, maybe even required by the Torah, but taking a knee in submission is a form of slavery in which you relinquish your free will to another person and that is forbidden.”

Another rabbi, Michoel Green, echoed a similar sentiment.

“A Jew does not kneel before any human being,” he said. “‘And Mordechai would not kneel nor bow.’ (Esther 3:2)”

“I will not kneel before any movement, idea, or person, however virtuous or important,” he continued. “I won’t kneel as an act of deference or even as a statement of protest (like before an anthem of some nation whose policies I might criticize).”

“I kneel only before God,” Green concluded.

As we reported yesterday, a police officer refused to kneel before protesters while on guard duty, instead partaking in their prayer.

Similarly, a Georgia state trooper also declined to kneel, contributing it to his faith.

“If I didn’t have any respect, I wouldn’t [be here],” he said at a demonstration. “I was supposed to be out of town this weekend with my wife. I took off today, this weekend, but I’m out here to make sure y’all are safe.”

“…I have much respect, but I only kneel for one person,” he continued, adding it was “God.”

