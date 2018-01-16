'We must have a great WALL to help protect us': Trump Stands Firm on Border

President Trump repeated his commitment Tuesday to securing the southern US border with a “great wall.”

We must have Security at our VERY DANGEROUS SOUTHERN BORDER, and we must have a great WALL to help protect us, and to help stop the massive inflow of drugs pouring into our country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 16, 2018

The comment was delivered in a series of tweets addressing failed negotiations with Democrats over the DACA program, which could lead to a government shutdown at midnight Friday.

The Trump administration has held firm on calls for stricter border controls in exchange for any deal on DACA, including calling for an end to chain migration and the diversity visa lottery program, in addition to funding the construction of a wall on the southern border.

The president also tweeted that Democrats are not open to compromise and are willing to risk a shutdown over “amnesty for all,” adding the US should work toward a merit-based system of immigration.

The Democrats want to shut down the Government over Amnesty for all and Border Security. The biggest loser will be our rapidly rebuilding Military, at a time we need it more than ever. We need a merit based system of immigration, and we need it now! No more dangerous Lottery. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 16, 2018

On Tuesday the White House released a memo outlining why the “current immigration system jeopardizes American security,” illustrating how several terrorists have taken advantage of chain migration and the visa lottery.

“By failing to impose meaningful selection criteria, such as skills or likelihood to assimilate, our current family-based system is incompatible with national security,” the Trump administration summarized.

The Washington Post reports House Republicans will meet Tuesday night to consider a short-term stopgap deal to stave off a shutdown in the event a compromise is not reached.

Negotiations were thrown into chaos last Thursday after the president was accused of referring to Haiti, El Salvador and African nations as “shithole countries,” comments the president denied, but which Democrat Senator Dick Durbin has insisted he uttered.

On Thursday the president singled out “Dicky Durbin,” blaming him for the breakdown in negotiations.

Senator Dicky Durbin totally misrepresented what was said at the DACA meeting. Deals can’t get made when there is no trust! Durbin blew DACA and is hurting our Military. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2018

Throughout the 2016 election, a southern wall was central to the Trump campaign’s immigration policies.

The president plans to visit wall prototypes built in San Diego following his State of the Union address, which takes place January 30.

