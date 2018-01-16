'We must have a great WALL to help protect us': Trump Stands Firm on Border

Image Credits: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images.

President Trump repeated his commitment Tuesday to securing the southern US border with a “great wall.”

“We must have Security at our VERY DANGEROUS SOUTHERN BORDER, and we must have a great WALL to help protect us, and to help stop the massive inflow of drugs pouring into our country!” the president stated.

The comment was delivered in a series of tweets addressing failed negotiations with Democrats over the DACA program, which could lead to a government shutdown at midnight Friday.

The Trump administration has held firm on calls for stricter border controls in exchange for any deal on DACA, including calling for an end to chain migration and the diversity visa lottery program, in addition to funding the construction of a wall on the southern border.

The president also tweeted that Democrats are not open to compromise and are willing to risk a shutdown over “amnesty for all,” adding the US should work toward a merit-based system of immigration.

On Tuesday the White House released a memo outlining why the “current immigration system jeopardizes American security,” illustrating how several terrorists have taken advantage of chain migration and the visa lottery.

“By failing to impose meaningful selection criteria, such as skills or likelihood to assimilate, our current family-based system is incompatible with national security,” the Trump administration summarized.

The Washington Post reports House Republicans will meet Tuesday night to consider a short-term stopgap deal to stave off a shutdown in the event a compromise is not reached.

Negotiations were thrown into chaos last Thursday after the president was accused of referring to Haiti, El Salvador and African nations as “shithole countries,” comments the president denied, but which Democrat Senator Dick Durbin has insisted he uttered.

On Thursday the president singled out “Dicky Durbin,” blaming him for the breakdown in negotiations.

Throughout the 2016 election, a southern wall was central to the Trump campaign’s immigration policies.

The president plans to visit wall prototypes built in San Diego following his State of the Union address, which takes place January 30.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735


Related Articles

Nobel Prize Winner: Trump Has Launched a Nationalist "Revolution" Against the Elite

Nobel Prize Winner: Trump Has Launched a Nationalist “Revolution” Against the Elite

U.S. News
Comments
Conspiracy Theorists: CNN Refuses to Believe Doctor Who Said Trump is Physically Fit

Conspiracy Theorists: CNN Refuses to Believe Doctor Who Said Trump is Physically Fit

U.S. News
Comments

‘Might as Well Roll It Straight Into the Trash Can’: Tom Cotton Shoots Down Expansive ‘Gang of Six’

U.S. News
Comments

FBI agents visited Steve Bannon’s home last week to discuss subpoena in Russia probe

U.S. News
Comments

House Intel Committee To Vote On Release Of Fusion GPS Founder’s Testimony

U.S. News
Comments

Comments