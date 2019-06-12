We Must Take A Stand Against LGBT Child Mutilations

Image Credits: Tony Webster.

Natural News was banned from Facebook after correctly predicting LGBT parents would maim their own children in an attempt to “change” the child’s gender. Mike Adams breaks down why he was able to make the prediction and exposes Big Tech’s agenda to demoralize the population.

Don’t miss:

Crazed Leftists Push Sexual Degeneracy & Open Borders


Radical leftists are now pushing the LGBTQ agenda even to the point of sexualizing children. They promote open border policies in the name of social justice despite the danger of spreading disease. Alex explains how these attitudes usually occur before a society collapses.


Related Articles

Congress Could Slash Migrant Surge 90% by Changing Two Laws – DHS Chief

Congress Could Slash Migrant Surge 90% by Changing Two Laws – DHS Chief

Newswars Redirect
Comments
How Ebola Would Spread In America

How Ebola Would Spread In America

Newswars Redirect
Comments

Google’s Analytics Prove Infowars Has No Sandy Hook Marketing

Newswars Redirect
Comments

Putin Warns Of Imminent Nuclear War: End Times Fulfilled

Newswars Redirect
Comments

Alex Jones Changes Genders, Challenges Steven Crowder To A Fight

Special Reports
Comments

Comments