We Must Take A Stand Against LGBT Child Mutilations

Natural News was banned from Facebook after correctly predicting LGBT parents would maim their own children in an attempt to “change” the child’s gender. Mike Adams breaks down why he was able to make the prediction and exposes Big Tech’s agenda to demoralize the population.

Don’t miss:

Crazed Leftists Push Sexual Degeneracy & Open Borders



Radical leftists are now pushing the LGBTQ agenda even to the point of sexualizing children. They promote open border policies in the name of social justice despite the danger of spreading disease. Alex explains how these attitudes usually occur before a society collapses.