‘We need a wall,' Says Border Sheriff After 5 Illegals Die in Rollover Accident

The sheriff in the Texas county where five illegal aliens perished Sunday in a rollover accident says the incident is the perfect example of why we need President Trump’s long-proposed border wall.

The accident happened around noon as several suspected smugglers attempted to outrun Border Patrol agents in Big Wells, Texas. The SUV overturned after it hit gravel traveling at more than 100 miles per hour, ejecting 12 illegals.

Scroll to 24:50.

“Fourteen people were inside, including the driver and passenger. Twelve immigrants were ejected and four died at the scene when the car crashed and rolled over,” Dimmit County Sheriff Marion Boyd told WOAI.

“It’s a problem,” Sheriff Boyd says. “This is, I think, a perfect example of why our borders need to be secured.”

The sheriff went on to say human smuggling “endangers American lives, as well as those from Mexico and other countries coming here for whatever reason they’re coming, so it is a major problem.”

“We need assets down here, we have a problem,” Sheriff Boyd described, saying everyday his deputies are involved in some form of illegal immigration-related pursuit.

“I think we need boots on the ground, we need more patrol… I think we need a wall in my opinion,” Sheriff Boyd added. “And I know in some places a wall may not be… if it can be built I think it needs to be built.”

“Along with that, there needs to be cameras, there needs to be sensors, there needs to be other things integrated to be able to protect our borders. It needs to be done, it needs to be done right.”

The incident comes as the Trump administration faces heat from Dems over a zero tolerance policy which prosecutes every captured immigrant who crosses the border illegally, oftentimes separating children from their families.

President Trump noted on Friday any proposed immigration bill must include funding for a border wall, as well as an end to the visa lottery and chain migration.

The Democrats are forcing the breakup of families at the Border with their horrible and cruel legislative agenda. Any Immigration Bill MUST HAVE full funding for the Wall, end Catch & Release, Visa Lottery and Chain, and go to Merit Based Immigration. Go for it! WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2018

“The Democrats are forcing the breakup of families at the Border with their horrible and cruel legislative agenda,” the president tweeted on Friday. “Any Immigration Bill MUST HAVE full funding for the Wall, end Catch & Release, Visa Lottery and Chain, and go to Merit Based Immigration. Go for it! WIN!”

