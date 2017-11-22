Joe Biden looks set to run for president in 2020.

Although current polls say he would beat Trump, leftists are begging him not to run for office.

The Huffington Post, Salon and the Daily Beast have all published articles recently expressing panic that Biden will seek the nomination, with the Huff Post warning Biden would be a “terrible idea in a post-Weinstein America”.

What could they possibly be talking about?

