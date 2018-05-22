'We Sell AR-15's Because We're Not Dick's,' Pawn Shop Trolls Sporting Goods Chain

A South Carolina pawn shop cleverly trolled Dick’s Sporting Goods by hanging a banner in front of their store that reads, “We Sell AR-15’s Because We’re Not Dick’s.”

The sign is a response to Dick’s Sporting Goods’ decision to stop selling AR-15 rifles after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting.

The owners of Cross Roads Pawn and Auto in Little River, SC put the sign up last week and pawnbroker Brad Stamper said, “It wasn’t nothing negative or trying to promote violence or anything.”

Store manager Barbara Davey told WPDE, “We have a few people, you know, who weren’t in favor of the sign but our positive feedback really outweighed that negative feedback.”

The store also released a statement regarding the sign.