‘We the people will fund the wall’: Vet Raises $700K to Build Border Wall, in Massive Crowdfund Effort

A GoFundMe campaign accepting donations to fund a wall on the southern U.S. border has raised $700,000 in three days.

Created on Sunday by Iraq war veteran and triple amputee Brian Kolfage, the “We will fund the wall” crowdfunding effort seeks to raise $1 billion to fund the construction of a physical barrier between the United States and Mexico.

“As a veteran who has given so much, 3 limbs, I feel deeply invested to this nation to ensure future generations have everything we have today,” Kolfage wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Too many Americans have been murdered by illegal aliens and too many illegals are taking advantage of the United States taxpayers with no means of ever contributing to our society.”

The immensely popular effort, receiving at times up to $1,100 per minute, has trended to the “Top fundraisers” section of GoFundMe and currently appears on its home page, but Kolfage claims at one point the site attempted to suppress the campaign.

GoFundMe to build the wall. If the 61 million Americans who voted for Trump each donated $82 dollars, that would pay for it ($5 billion). — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) December 18, 2018

The crowdfunding effort comes as President Trump walked back his commitment to secure border wall funding amid a budget battle with Congress to avoid a government shutdown.

“At the end of the day we don’t want to shut down the government, we want to shut down the border,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Tuesday.

“There are certainly a number of different funding sources that we’ve identified that we can use, that we can couple with money that would be given through congressional appropriations that would help us get to that $5 billion that the president needs in order to protect our border.”

Trump assured the American people Wednesday that although he failed to have Congress appropriate funds for the wall, it will nevertheless get built “one way or the other.”

“In our Country, so much money has been poured down the drain, for so many years, but when it comes to Border Security and the Military, the Democrats fight to the death. We won on the Military, which is being completely rebuilt. One way or the other, we will win on the Wall!”