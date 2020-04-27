We Will Not Submit To The NWO Chimera

For years, Alex Jones has been preparing patriotic listeners for the day that has finally arrived.

And now, it is up to a growing awakening of We The People to take the Globalist system head-on.

As Alex brought you the truth, over the same period of time, Bill Gates was nursing his deception, and that rollout has left the building with only hell to pay.

Do not be a victim of the Chinese Century Chimera virus.

We must be confident and fully focused in our resolve.

Pick up the next evolution of activated nascent iodine today with Survival Shield X-3 now at 60% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Video: Pelosi Says Trump Should Have ‘Shut The Door’ To Americans, Stranding Them In Coronavirus Plagued China

Video: Pelosi Says Trump Should Have ‘Shut The Door’ To Americans, Stranding Them In Coronavirus Plagued China

U.S. News
Comments
Murder, Burglary Soars in New York City During Coronavirus Lockdown

Murder, Burglary Soars in New York City During Coronavirus Lockdown

U.S. News
Comments

CNN Removes ‘Larry King’ Episode With Biden Accuser’s Mother From Google Play Archive

U.S. News
comments

‘I’ll Be Shocked If He’s Not Dead’: Lindsey Graham Addresses Rumors of Kim Jong Un’s Alleged Demise

U.S. News
comments

Politico Quietly Corrects Report About Trump ‘Owning Millions’ to Bank of China After Denied By…Bank of China

U.S. News
comments

Comments