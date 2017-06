Jeremy Corbyn supporters have claimed Britain could be hit by riots if Labour loses the General Election.

In chilling social media posts, the hard-left activists warned of mass social unrest in the event of a Tory victory.

They raised the possibility of riots, protests and strikes – and even a revolution – if Theresa May remains Prime Minister.

The shocking comments were made in a popular pro-Labour group on Facebook named We Support Jeremy Corbyn.

Read more