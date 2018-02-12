"We Will Take Lives": Brexit MP Receives Death Threat Letter

Pro-Brexit MP Andrea Leadsom has received a death threat letter from an anti-Brexit group called “The Real 48 Per Cent” which issues the chilling threat, “we will take lives”.

The Conservative Leader of the House of Commons tweeted a photo of the letter this morning with the comment, “Pretty despicable whoever sent me this. We live in a democracy – death threats because you don’t agree? And unsigned? coward…”

The letter is headed with the words, “We were born in Britain, we live in the UK, we are European.”

It reads: “If you attempt to take away part of someone’s identity, there are consequences. We have watched you as you have led us to the edge of the abyss. We will watch no longer. You have taken lives on our side. Now we will take lives on yours. We are coming for you.”

Pretty despicable whoever sent me this. We live in a democracy- death threats because you don’t agree? And unsigned? coward… pic.twitter.com/ERnRvvVxWo — Andrea Leadsom MP (@andrealeadsom) February 12, 2018

The stamp on the letter says it was sent out from Birmingham, Britain’s second largest city.

Given that the letter pledges to commit violence in pursuit of a political cause, it can only be described as a terrorist threat.

This is not the first time that the individual or group calling itself ‘The Real 48 Per Cent’ has made a high profile violent threat.

Tory MP Zac Goldsmith posted a similar letter last week that was received by one of his constituents, an 80-year-old woman.

This morning my 80-year old constituent received this note. pic.twitter.com/6kJKK3Y0OA — Zac Goldsmith (@ZacGoldsmith) February 5, 2018

“We have watched have you have stoked the fires of Brexit and led us to this moment. You can no longer be tolerated. We are coming for you. We are going to kill you,” read the letter.

At least six prominent Leave campaign donors have received similar threats over the last week.

While the establishment media has attempted to portray pro-Brexit Brits as being hateful and intolerant ever since the vote to leave the EU, these letters illustrate how the vitriol is by means no means one sided.

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.