Wealthy Liberals Raise $60K to Block Homeless Shelter in Their Neighborhood

Image Credits: Melanie Stetson Freeman/The Christian Science Monitor via Getty Images.

Rich San Francisco residents in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s congressional district have collected more than $60,000 after starting an online crowdsourcing campaign to wage a legal challenge against a proposed center for the city’s homeless.

The campaign, called “Safe Embarcadero for All,” was launched March 20 after San Francisco Mayor London Breed proposed a 200-bed homeless Navigation Center in the city’s most desirable location, the Embarcadero along the coast of San Francisco Bay, earlier this month.

Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

“The planned location for Mayor Breed’s #megashelter is home to thousands of families, visited by millions of tourists and at the center of some of San Francisco’s most iconic events – including the San Francisco Marathon, San Francisco Giants stadium and on one of the busiest bicyclist paths in the city,” reads the site posted by the group opposing the construction.

A report from Fox News reveals that even New York officials are now admitting that the measles epidemic began after foreigners visited the area.


