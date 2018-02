Keller police are collaborating with the town of Westlake to build a police substation on the Westlake Academy campus northeast of Fort Worth.

The academy’s board of trustees approved the plan in early February, before last week’s school shooting killed 17 people in Parkland, Fla.

Keller Police Chief Michael Wilson said the plan for a substation addresses policing complexities created by the charter school’s corporate-style layout.

