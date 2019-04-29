Weaponized Measles Targets America

The borders are wide open and any new strains of diseases from foreigners, known as patient zero, could cause a massive epidemic, yet thousands of Americans are being forced to be vaccinated for older strains.

Doctors are admitting that the measles outbreak is originating from waves of illegals pouring over the border.

The measles vaccine being pushed by mainstream media doesn’t protect against the strains flowing out of the third world.

The Cloward and Piven strategy is underway and America is facing a biological attack never before witnessed in its history.

Alex Jones breaks down the crisis in the video below:

Also, will Americans go along with forced vaccinations?