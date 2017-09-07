Weapons of Mass Destruction Will Not be Used on Korean Peninsula - Putin

Russian president Vladimir Putin is confident that there will be no conflict with the use of weapons of mass destruction in North-East Asia, he said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.

“There are possibilities to achieve the settlement of Pyongyang’s problem by diplomatic means. This is possible and must be done,” he stated.

Putin believes in the possibility of solving the question of the Korean peninsula.

“We need to work together. We can and must achieve positive results,” Putin said, speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum on Thursday.

He recalled that in 2005, participants in the negotiations about the situation on the Korean peninsula were close to solving the problem.

