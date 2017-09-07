Weapons of Mass Destruction Will Not be Used on Korean Peninsula - Putin

Image Credits: http://kremlin.ru/.

Russian president Vladimir Putin is confident that there will be no conflict with the use of weapons of mass destruction in North-East Asia, he said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.

“We hope it will not come to a conflict with the use of weapons of mass destruction in North-East Asia”, Russian president Vladimir Putin stated at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.

“There are possibilities to achieve the settlement of Pyongyang’s problem by diplomatic means. This is possible and must be done,” he stated.

Putin believes in the possibility of solving the question of the Korean peninsula.

“We need to work together. We can and must achieve positive results,” Putin said, speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum on Thursday.

He recalled that in 2005, participants in the negotiations about the situation on the Korean peninsula were close to solving the problem.

Putin believes in the possibility of solving the question of the Korean peninsula.

“We need to work together. We can and must achieve positive results,” Putin said, speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum on Thursday.

He recalled that in 2005, participants in the negotiations about the situation on the Korean peninsula were close to solving the problem.


Related Articles

Experts Fear North Korean H-Bomb Mountain Test Site May Cave In, Irradiating The Whole Planet

Experts Fear North Korean H-Bomb Mountain Test Site May Cave In, Irradiating The Whole Planet

World at War
Comments
Trump: Military Action Not 'First Choice' for North Korea

Trump: Military Action Not ‘First Choice’ for North Korea

World at War
Comments

Elon Musk Thinks AI Race Could Ignite World War III

World at War
Comments

NK nuclear progress puts Iran on fast track to bomb

World at War
Comments

South Korea: US missile defense system to be fully installed Thursday

World at War
Comments

Comments