WeChat Shares Consumer Data With Chinese Government

Image Credits: Bloomberg / Getty.

WeChat, the Chinese messaging app owned by Tencent, confirms it provides information about users to the Chinese government.

According to a news report, the company has released an update informing users that all the private information of customers will be disclosed to authorities in China. With more than 662 million users, WeChat is the leading app in the country and one of the largest around the globe.

In order to continue using the app, users must accept the privacy policy, which now states that a significant amount of data will be shared with the government in order to comply with laws and regulations. Some of the stored data includes contacts and anything searched online when using the app, noted the report.

