Weinstein tells pals scandal happened so he could ‘change the world’

Disgraced Harvey Weinstein’s been telling what friends he has left that there’s a bigger reason he’s embroiled in his ever-widening sexual-harassment scandal: to “change the world,” sources tell Page Six.

“Harvey believes he is a savior,” a Hollywood insider says.

The source adds that the pervy former Weinstein Co. and Miramax macher has been telling confidantes “that he was born to take the fall for his behavior in order to ‘change the world.’ He is resigned to his punishment — as a martyr for social change.”

A rep for Weinstein commented, “That’s absurd.”

More than 80 women have so far accused Weinstein of sexual harassment, assault and rape — and the list kept growing this week.

