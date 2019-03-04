‘Welcome to Illuminati Headquarters’: Gargoyle ‘Debunks Conspiracies’ at Denver Airport

Denver International recently unveiled an animatronic gargoyle that seeks to dispel rumors about the airport being a secret hub for the New World Order.

The talking gargoyle, which monitors passersby and interacts with travelers, was unveiled Thursday to celebrate the airport’s 24th birthday.

“Welcome to the Illuminati Headquarters… I mean, Denver International Airport,” the gargoyle tells two people in a video from DIA.

In another interaction, a traveler is overheard mentioning, “Oh, it’s because of the conspiracy,” to which the gargoyle pleads, “Wait, come back! I have questions about this conspiracy!”

Over the past few years, DIA has capitalized on its eerie mystique after conspiracy theorists began questioning creepy murals and other bizarre symbolism throughout the airport.

For years, conspiracy theorists have claimed that the Denver International Airport is full of secrets, from underground tunnels to a buried city. Recently, posters have gone up all over the airport embracing the rumors. Here are some of our favorites. pic.twitter.com/2EjIa5c2pO — Atlas Obscura (@atlasobscura) September 7, 2018

New post (Denver International Airport | DIA displays New Conspiracy Posters?!) has been published on https://t.co/OpQ09oejY0 – https://t.co/bLrKI4E6FM pic.twitter.com/zTpYXvmZXf — HiddenConspiracy.net (@hiddnconspiracy) September 26, 2018

Love the construction posters at Denver International Airport 🕵️✈️🧙✨🦎 pic.twitter.com/UPW9czmTK1 — Drew Fustini (@pdp7) October 28, 2018