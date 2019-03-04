‘Welcome to Illuminati Headquarters’: Gargoyle ‘Debunks Conspiracies’ at Denver Airport

Denver International recently unveiled an animatronic gargoyle that seeks to dispel rumors about the airport being a secret hub for the New World Order.

The talking gargoyle, which monitors passersby and interacts with travelers, was unveiled Thursday to celebrate the airport’s 24th birthday.

“Welcome to the Illuminati Headquarters… I mean, Denver International Airport,” the gargoyle tells two people in a video from DIA.

In another interaction, a traveler is overheard mentioning, “Oh, it’s because of the conspiracy,” to which the gargoyle pleads, “Wait, come back! I have questions about this conspiracy!”

Over the past few years, DIA has capitalized on its eerie mystique after conspiracy theorists began questioning creepy murals and other bizarre symbolism throughout the airport.


