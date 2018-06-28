‘We’re Looking at the Destruction of the Constitution of the United Sates’: Leftist Meltdown At Trump SCOTUS Pick

Leftists are in total meltdown at the prospect of President Trump being able to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court.

Appearing on MSNBC, Sen. Kamala Harris (D., Calif.) declared that “we’re looking at the destruction of the Constitution of the United States” over the next 30 years if Trump gets his way.

“We’re looking at a destruction of the Constitution of the United States, as far as I can tell based on all the folks he’s been appointing thus far for lifetime appointments,” Harris exclaimed.

“He’s been appointing ideologues, people who have refused to agree Brown v. Board of Education is settled law, people not even qualified by bar association,” she added.

“Anything less than a consensus pick is something we should fight tooth-and-nail against,” Harris argued, suggesting that Trump would use the opportunity to play politics.

“We cannot relent, we’re going to have to fight to the end to make sure that we can do anything and everything that is possible to require this president to choose a consensus pick,” she said.

During another MSNBC broadcast, former Democratic Rep. Donna Edwards (Md.) stated that Democrats “need to play by street rules” in order to stop Trump.

“It’s time for Democrats to throw down, and what I mean by that is we’ve been playing by the rule book, and Donald Trump and Republicans have been playing by street rules,” Edwards said, adding “We need to play by street rules.”

“It also means having the street rise up against them in Maine, in Alaska, and of course in Washington, and I don’t think it’s time to be cute anymore,” she continued.

“It will be unforgivable if Democrats roll on this and they don’t take it to Republicans hard,” Edwards declared.

Over at CNN, analyst Angela Rye echoed Edwards’ comments, suggesting Democrats “have to raise hell,” to stop Trump.

“This is a decision that doesn’t just impact our lives next year or the next two years.” Rye said.