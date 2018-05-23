West Hollywood to Present Stormy Daniels With Key to the City

Image Credits: Wiki.

The mayor of West Hollywood, Calif., will join city officials on Wednesday to present adult film star Stormy Daniels with a Key to the City and a City Proclamation, according to a media advisory.

In the press release, city officials recognized Daniels for her “leadership in the #RESIST movement” and noted that the city has previously passed resolutions calling for articles of impeachment to be introduced against President Trump.

Daniels, the release reads, has “proven herself to be a profile in courage by speaking truth to power even under threats to her safety and extreme intimidation.”

Read more


