West Hollywood Votes to Remove Donald Trump’s Walk of Fame Star

The West Hollywood City Council on Monday evening voted unanimously to remove President Donald Trump’s Walk of Fame Star.

The resolution calls on both the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and City of Los Angeles to remove President Trump’s the star due to his “disturbing treatment of women and other actions.”

“The West Hollywood City Council did not pass the resolution because Donald Trump is a conservative or a Republican,” said West Hollywood Mayor Pro Tem John D’Amico in a statement to The Wrap. “Earning a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is an honor. When one belittles and attacks minorities, immigrants, people with disabilities or women — the honor no longer exists.”

The resolution comes after twenty-four-year-old Austin Clay of Glendale was charged in Los Angeles Monday with one felony count of vandalism for allegedly smashing President Trump’s star. Prosecutors say Clay took a pickaxe to the star on Hollywood Boulevard on July 25. The star recognized President Trump for his work on the TV reality show “The Apprentice.” Clay could face up to three years in jail if convicted.

Read more

While we have you…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

The internet DARK AGES descends upon us

The internet DARK AGES descends upon us

U.S. News
Comments
Video: Scarborough Calls For Secret Service To Investigate Infowars, Alex Jones

Video: Scarborough Calls For Secret Service To Investigate Infowars, Alex Jones

U.S. News
Comments

Dem Senator Demands More Censorship of Conservative Media

U.S. News
Comments

Get Out And Vote Republican Today In Michigan, Ohio & Kansas

U.S. News
Comments

75 Shot in Chicago Over Weekend

U.S. News
Comments

Comments