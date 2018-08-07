West Hollywood Votes to Remove Donald Trump’s Walk of Fame Star

The West Hollywood City Council on Monday evening voted unanimously to remove President Donald Trump’s Walk of Fame Star.

The resolution calls on both the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and City of Los Angeles to remove President Trump’s the star due to his “disturbing treatment of women and other actions.”

West Hollywood City council unanimously passes resolution asking the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to remove the Donald Trump star on Hollywood Walk of Fame. #horcruxdestroyed #bellicose #belligerent #unAmericanvalues #MakeAmericaintoAmericaAgain — JohnDuran (@JohnDuran) August 7, 2018

“The West Hollywood City Council did not pass the resolution because Donald Trump is a conservative or a Republican,” said West Hollywood Mayor Pro Tem John D’Amico in a statement to The Wrap. “Earning a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is an honor. When one belittles and attacks minorities, immigrants, people with disabilities or women — the honor no longer exists.”

The resolution comes after twenty-four-year-old Austin Clay of Glendale was charged in Los Angeles Monday with one felony count of vandalism for allegedly smashing President Trump’s star. Prosecutors say Clay took a pickaxe to the star on Hollywood Boulevard on July 25. The star recognized President Trump for his work on the TV reality show “The Apprentice.” Clay could face up to three years in jail if convicted.

