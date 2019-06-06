West Point Cadet Killed, 22 injured in Training Accident

Image Credits: Drew Angerer/Getty Images.

A West Point cadet was killed and 22 others were wounded when an armored military personnel vehicle overturned near a training site at the prestigious military academy Thursday morning, officials said.

The chaotic incident unfolded at about 6:45 a.m. when a 2.5-ton capacity Light Medium Tactical Vehicle carrying the crew for summer training flipped over on a dirt road off Route 293 nearby the Camp Natural Bridge training site, the US Military Academy tweeted.


The cadets "were involved in a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle accident that occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m. off Route 293," the US Military Academy tweeted with elaborating on the details of the accident.

