West Point Cadet Killed, 22 injured in Training Accident

A West Point cadet was killed and 22 others were wounded when an armored military personnel vehicle overturned near a training site at the prestigious military academy Thursday morning, officials said.

The chaotic incident unfolded at about 6:45 a.m. when a 2.5-ton capacity Light Medium Tactical Vehicle carrying the crew for summer training flipped over on a dirt road off Route 293 nearby the Camp Natural Bridge training site, the US Military Academy tweeted.

One cadet is reported deceased, 20 cadets and two soldiers are wounded that were involved in a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle accident that occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m. off Route 293. — U.S. Military Academy (@WestPoint_USMA) June 6, 2019



The cadets “were involved in a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle accident that occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m. off Route 293,” the US Military Academy tweeted with elaborating on the details of the accident.

