West Virginia Democratic Candidate Was Pagan Witchcraft Cult Leader

A Democratic candidate for the West Virginia House of Delegates was an active leader in pagan witchcraft, The Daily Caller News Foundation has learned.

Lissa Lucas rose through the ranks of a Wiccan cult to its third level — the highest stage for most Wiccan cults — and instructed lower-level Wiccans in occult practices, TheDCNF’s investigation found.

Lucas’s campaign has raised more than five times as much money as her Republican opponent, thanks in part to national media attention that has left out Lucas’s witchcraft.

She authored two books on casting pagan spells, writing under the name Llysse Smith Wylle.

The author biography for Lucas’s 2007 book, “The Art of Magic Words,” a how-to guide for casting spells, touted her experience in witchcraft.

“Llysse Smith Wylle has been Pagan for many years and Wiccan for seven,” the description reads. “She is a member of the Third Circle of the Tradition of Universal Eclectic Wicca; she also teaches and coordinates its First Circle degree via the Coven of the Far Flung Net.”

“For a number of years, she has studied Chaos and other magical techniques privately, as well as with a small esoteric study society called the Order of the Golden Breath,” the description continues.

