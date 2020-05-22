Westgate Mass Shooting Memory-Holed After Gunman ID'ed As Armando Hernandez

A live-streamed mass shooting at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, Arizona on Wednesday night was swiftly thrown down the memory hole by the media after the shooter was identified as 20-year-old Armando Hernandez.

Hernandez’s mugshot was nowhere to be found on the homepages of the top 40 or so news websites by Thursday afternoon (screenshot here).

On Thursday morning, I only saw headline coverage featuring pictures from Hernandez’s snapchatted mass shooting (warning: disturbing video) on the top of the New York Post and the UK paper The Daily Mail.

From The New York Post, “Suspected gunman Armando Hernandez filmed Arizona mall attack on Snapchat”:

The man who allegedly shot at least three people at an Arizona shopping complex Wednesday night captured the attack in chilling video posted on Snapchat, where he holds up a can of beer and declares what he is about to carry out, according to reports.

How are you liking your free trial of centrally planned austerity? Some do. Andrew Yang brags “10 years of change in 10 weeks” as Americans become government dependents in the new United States of Venezuela. The suspect, whom police have not named, has been identified by his mother as 20-year-old Armando Hernandez, according to 12News. “Hello, my name is Armando Junior Hernandez and I’m gonna be the shooter of Westgate 2020,” the man says as he flashes the beer can and shows guns in his back seat, the Sun reported. “Let’s get this done,” he adds in the disturbing video.

While it’s no longer surprising that the media systematically memory-holes all mass shootings which run contrary to their narrative, it’s rather remarkable how shameless they are about it.

