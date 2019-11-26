'We've Been Lied To': Tucker Reports On OPCW Whistleblower Questioning 'Syrian Chemical Attack'

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday night covered a bombshell leaked report from an OPCW whistleblower questioning the evidence of the alleged chemical attack in Douma, Syria which was used to try and drag the US into war.

Must Watch @TuckerCarlson Segment Tonight: New Evidence Shows Syria's Assad May Have Been Falsely Blamed for 2018 Chemical Attack "We've been lied to, we've been manipulated, we knew it at the time." pic.twitter.com/vKw6YnphcT — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) November 26, 2019

Naturally, neolibs immediately organized to try and get Tucker Carlson kicked off the air for speaking out against their beloved prog-globalist war machine.

It’s worth noting that every time Carlson speaks out against a new war or exposes some hoax to lie us into war antifa dox his family and target their home.

While Tucker Carlson was working overtime encouraging President Trump not to go to war with Iran, antifa was busy putting up posters smearing him as "alt-right racist" and sharing his family's home address throughout Washington, DC. https://t.co/Vz4uVMQKGH — Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) June 24, 2019

On Monday night, Matt Rivitz’ Sleeping Giants and other fake “liberals” on Twitter tried to go after Carlson by taking an obvious joke he made about “rooting for Russia” out of context and claiming he meant it literally.

When Tucker Carlson isn’t rooting against Immigrants, he’s rooting for our country’s adversaries. https://t.co/OQPOk3SnXU — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) November 26, 2019

It’s comments like this from @TuckerCarlson that make me wonder who my friends are and who my enemies are – it makes me wonder whether the world has gone insane. I know who I support; Ukraine is an imperfect ally but Russia is a perfect enemy. https://t.co/oY2sRSEKw3 — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) November 26, 2019

Tucker Carlson is a traitor. https://t.co/EYEU3QoFfV — Greg Olear (@gregolear) November 26, 2019

In a now-deleted tweet, former George W. Bush speechwriter David Frum smeared Tucker Carlson as a traitor and white nationalist loyal to Russia.

Tucker Carlson attempts to brush off his support of Russia as a joke pic.twitter.com/9uugczOvgT — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) November 26, 2019

It really can’t get any more obvious that the neolib controllers of the Democratic Party are just as fake and phony as the neocon controllers of the Republican Party and both serve the same interests.