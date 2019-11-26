'We've Been Lied To': Tucker Reports On OPCW Whistleblower Questioning 'Syrian Chemical Attack'

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday night covered a bombshell leaked report from an OPCW whistleblower questioning the evidence of the alleged chemical attack in Douma, Syria which was used to try and drag the US into war.

Naturally, neolibs immediately organized to try and get Tucker Carlson kicked off the air for speaking out against their beloved prog-globalist war machine.

It’s worth noting that every time Carlson speaks out against a new war or exposes some hoax to lie us into war antifa dox his family and target their home.

Alex Jones breaks down the censorship, authoritarianism and pedophilia blackmail cults infesting the left attempting to construct a new civil war to overthrow civilization.
On Monday night, Matt Rivitz’ Sleeping Giants and other fake “liberals” on Twitter tried to go after Carlson by taking an obvious joke he made about “rooting for Russia” out of context and claiming he meant it literally.

In a now-deleted tweet, former George W. Bush speechwriter David Frum smeared Tucker Carlson as a traitor and white nationalist loyal to Russia.

It really can’t get any more obvious that the neolib controllers of the Democratic Party are just as fake and phony as the neocon controllers of the Republican Party and both serve the same interests.

