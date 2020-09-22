‘We’ve Lost That Battle’: Joy Behar Admits Republicans Won Supreme Court Fight

Senate Republicans have won the battle over the Supreme Court vacancy left by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Joy Behar claimed.

Behar made the remarks Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” adding that Democrats should move on to fights they might be able to win, such as taking back the Senate.

“You know, I was thinking about the Supreme Court, because we’ve lost that battle,” Behar said. “I don’t want to talk about the Republicans anymore. We’ve lost the battle. That doesn’t mean we lost the Senate. These are the states up for grabs Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Montana, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas.”

“I don’t have to worry about the Supreme Court that much because I’m white. Because I’m post menopausal so I can’t get pregnant, thank God. I happen to be straight. I have money because I’ve been working on ‘The View’ for so many years,” Behar explained.

“It’s for those people who are not privileged that we have to worry about. That is who you’re voting for. It’s like you wear the mask for someone else and you want the Supreme Court to be a steady force in America for someone else, not for you when you’re privileged.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg agreed, lamenting that Democrats won’t be able to smear and disparage a woman like Judge Amy Coney Barrett – who’s at the top of President Trump’s Supreme Court Justice list – the way they did with Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“Well, here’s what I’ll say about — you know, talking about the woman who has the seven kids,” Goldberg said. “She’s up for becoming a justice. You know, you can’t really Kavanaugh her because Kavanaugh was Kavanaughed because he was accused of rape and people wanted to make sure that that wasn’t the case. No one’s going to accuse her of anything. And I haven’t really seen people going after her for her religion.”

Trump said he would announce his Supreme Court nominee on Saturday, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) also vowed the Senate would vote on that nominee before Election Day.

I will be announcing my Supreme Court Nominee on Saturday, at the White House! Exact time TBA. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2020

Additionally, Sen. Lindsey Graham signaled Monday that Republicans have enough votes to confirm Trump’s nominee.

Twitter: Follow @WhiteIsTheFury

Parler: https://parler.com/profile/WhiteIsTheFury/posts

Gab: https://gab.com/WhiteIsTheFury

Minds: https://www.minds.com/whiteisthefury

Alex Jones presents video footage of George Soros-funded U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calling for a radical, communist revolution in direct reaction to Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s natural death.

The Emergency Election Sale is now live! Get 30% to 60% off our most popular products today!