#WeWantToPlay: Trump Backs College Football World Rejecting COVID Hysteria

Image Credits: Jamie Schwaberow | Getty.

President Trump is joining college football players, coaches, staff and fans around the country who want the 2020 season to be played despite the obstacles presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

After presidents of college football’s Big Ten conference held a meeting on Saturday to discuss the possibility of cancelling the upcoming season, dozens of top players issued a joint statement on Sunday.

Fox Sports‘ Clay Travis described the situation on Twitter, writing, “Wild night in college football. The Big Ten presidents are trying to use their allies in the sports media to cancel college sports, but college athletes are fighting back — football players in particular — in a massive battle royale.”

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, a Heisman favorite and likely number 1 pick in the next NFL draft, tweeted out the joint statement, which reads, “We all want to play football this season.”

The statement called for “universal health and safety procedures and protocols to protect college-athletes against COVID-19,” and an option for players to opt-out of the season.

The message also asked that players are guaranteed eligibility whether they decide to play the 2020 season or not.

The declaration ultimately asks for an association of players to be created to represent the power 5 conferences.

President Trump retweeted Lawrence on Monday, saying, “The student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be cancelled.”

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany was asked about Trump’s tweet during a Monday press conference and she explained, “He very much would like to see college football safely resume their sport. As he mentioned in the tweet, these college athletes work their whole lives for this moment and he’s like to see them have a chance to live out their dreams.”

Republican Senator Marco Rubio (Fl) tweeted out a graph showing the percentages for COVID hospitalizations and deaths among Floridians age 15-24.

“79,584 people between 15-24 tested positive in #Florida:” he wrote, “0.95% of them were hospitalized – 0.026% of them died. Risk from being away from school & sports far greater than risk from #COVID19. Answer is to lower their risk of infection & protect their loved ones at high risk.”

Dr. David Samadi, MD, a NewsMax contributor and former member of the Fox News medical team, wrote, “College athletes are among the lowest risk for COVID-19. They have access to the best doctors , trainers and diets in the world. With proper safety protocols, there is no reason they can’t play. We cannot allow our great American pastimes to be stifled.”

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh came out with a powerful statement on Monday, explaining he’s “not advocating for football this fall because of my passion or our players’ desire to play but because of the facts accumulated over the last eight weeks since our players returned to campus on June 13.”

Over the last eight weeks of practice, Michigan has found zero positive COVID test results out of 353 administered to coaches, players and staff.

The coach ended his statement by quoting Theodore Roosevelt in saying, “We do this so that our place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”

Countless head coaches, players, athletic directors and others have voiced their support for the hashtag on Twitter as seen below.

The Reopen America Back to School Special is now live! Save up to 60% on our most popular items!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Chicago Rioting Continues: Watch Looters Raid Shop In Front Of SWAT Unit

Chicago Rioting Continues: Watch Looters Raid Shop In Front Of SWAT Unit

U.S. News
Comments
Fauci The Fraud

Fauci The Fraud

U.S. News
Comments

The Democratic Panic Ratchets Up

U.S. News
comments

Brian Stelter’s Fantasy Funtime!

U.S. News
comments

Poll: Majority of Americans Think Biden Unlikely to Finish 4 Year Term in White House

U.S. News
comments

Comments