Scaramucci Denies Threatening Priebus With FBI Investigation

Image Credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci mysteriously tagged chief of staff Reince Preibus in a tweet about the leaking of Scaramucci’s financial disclosure information.

“In light of the leak of my financial disclosure info which is a felony. I will be contacting FBI and the Justice Department,” Scaramucci wrote Wednesday night with the hashtag “swamp.” At the end of the tweet, he tagged Priebus, possibly accusing him of being behind the leaks.

The New Yorker’s Ryan Lizza claims he can “confirm” that Scaramucci is targeting Priebus in the tweet and wants the FBI to go after him.

Scaramucci has promised to go hard after White House leakers, saying he will “fire everybody” if necessary.

Read more


Related Articles

Scaramucci: White House Leakers Would Have Been Hanged In Past

Scaramucci: White House Leakers Would Have Been Hanged In Past

U.S. News
Comments
What Does He Know? Al Gore Predicts "Challenging" Event to Happen Soon

What Does He Know? Al Gore Predicts “Challenging” Event to Happen Soon

U.S. News
Comments

House Judiciary Committee Officially Approves Effort to Launch Investigation of Comey, Lynch

U.S. News
Comments

Twenty-Time Deported Illegal Alien Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 65yo Woman in Portland

U.S. News
Comments

President Trump: ‘In America We Don’t Worship Government – We Worship God!’

U.S. News
Comments

Comments