WH Defends National Guard on Border: 'We've Got A Leaking Boat'

Image Credits: Wiki.

A top White House official on Sunday defended President Trump’s decision to send the National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border.

“I think the guard’s always been something that we’ve considered,” White House homeland security adviser Tom Bossert said on ABC’s “This Week.”

“We’ve got a leaking boat on our border and we’re all quibbling with how much water’s in the boat and how fast we’re bailing it out. I think at this point the president’s been pretty clear. Enough is enough, fix the actual problem and stop that leak.”

Bossert noted recent data that shows March had the highest one-month total of illegal border crossings since Trump took office, which was also a 200 percent increase over the same period in 2017.

