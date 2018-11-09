WH Distances Itself From Goldman Sachs For China Trade Deal

Image Credits: Dave Center / Flickr.

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro said Friday that any new trade agreement between the United States and China will be on President Donald Trump’s terms, not Wall Street’s.

“If there is a deal — if and when there is a deal, it will be on President Donald J. Trump’s terms. Not Wall Street terms,” Navarro said from the Center for Strategic & International Studies in Washington, D.C.

“If Wall Street is involved and continues to insinuate itself into these negotiations, there will be a stench around any deal that’s consummated because it will have the imprimatur of Goldman Sachs and Wall Street,” he added.

