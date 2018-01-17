WH Doc: Trump's Health 'Excellent.' CNN Doc: No, Trump Has Heart Disease!

Trump’s clean bill of health means he has heart disease and is at risk of having a heart attack in “3-5 years,” according to CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

Gupta referred to White House Doctor Ronny Jackson’s determination that Trump was in “excellent” health as evidence to the contrary.

“It was interesting when I spoke to Dr. Jackson. At first he said he passed all the tests with flying colors,” Gupta said on CNN Wednesday. “When I asked him specifically about that test, he did then concede that, in fact, the president does have heart disease.”

Gupta said Trump started to have “these tests that are actually looking for the presence of calcium in the blood vessels that lead to the heart,” starting in 2009.

“Steadily, up until just this past week when he had it performed again, those numbers have gone up,” he said.

“When they get to a certain range … that means he has heart disease.”

“They’re going to be increasing the medications, including the cholesterol-lowering medications to try and combat that, but there’s no question, by all standards, by all metrics, anyway a doctor or cardiologist will look at it, the president does have heart disease.”

Gupta said medications can manage the condition, but again repeated, “But he does have heart disease.”

Bizarrely, Dr. Jackson said the results of the physical exam reveal the total opposite.

“His cardiac performance during his physical exam was very good, he continues to enjoy the significant, long-term cardiac and overall health benefits that come from a lifetime of abstinence from tobacco and alcohol,” Jackson said.

“All data indicates the president is healthy and will remain so for the duration of his presidency.”

“The president’s overall health is excellent,” Jackson concluded. “That’s not me speaking… that’s objective data.”

Despite Jackson evaluating both George W. Bush and Barack Obama during their presidencies, the media quickly dismissed his medical expertise because he didn’t give them negative information about Trump.

This is an example of fake news CNN once again inverting reality to fit their anti-Trump narrative.

