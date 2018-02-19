WH Petition Requests Military Burial for JROTC Member Killed in Florida Shooting

A petition to the White House is asking for a junior ROTC member credited with saving several of his classmates’ lives during the Florida high school shooting to be given a full-honors military burial.

Peter Wang, 15, was among the 17 people killed during the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Wednesday. Family members said that Wang was seen holding open a door during the shooting, allowing others to escape.

The petition, hosted on the official White House petition site, was created on Friday and had earned nearly 18,000 signatures as of Sunday evening.

He died while wearing his uniform, according to the petition.

“His selfless and heroic actions have led to the survival of dozens in the area,” the petition reads. “Wang died a hero, and deserves to be treated as such, and deserves a full honors military burial.”

