WH Press Sec: Dems Warned Of Economic 'Armageddon,' 'Total Opposite' Happened

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders took to social media Sunday to tout President Trump’s economic achievements in his first year in office and remind Democrats their predictions were dead wrong.

“Nancy Pelosi warned of economic ‘Armageddon’ under President Trump, which of course means the total opposite has taken place: President Trump’s policies are inspiring an economic lift-off,” Sanders tweeted.

Nancy Pelosi warned of economic "Armageddon" under President Trump, which of course means the total opposite has taken place: President Trump's policies are inspiring an economic liftoff->https://t.co/9BDIbH1qQq — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 7, 2018

Many Democrats, including Hillary Clinton and Mark Cuban, predicted Trump would crash the economy after he was elected in 2016.

“Just like he shouldn’t have his finger on the button, he shouldn’t have his hands on our economy,” Clinton had said at a rally in Columbus, Ohio.

Leftist journalist Kurt Eichenwald made a similar prediction, saying he sold all his stocks to prepare for Trump’s presidency.

In preparation for a completely unpredictable Trump presidency, I sold all stocks in my kids' education accounts today. I urge u to do same. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) September 26, 2016

The Dow is up 6680 points since this tweet. pic.twitter.com/VBtGOJF0ss — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) December 27, 2017

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban also predicted “with 100% certainty” that Trump would crash the economy.

“I can say with 100 percent certainty that there is a really good chance we could see a huge, huge correction,” Cuban told CNN. “That uncertainty potentially as the president of the United States — that’s the last thing Wall Street wants to hear.”

The Washington Post’s David Kessler also warned that Obama was handing Trump a recovering economy that would tank once he took office.

Trump is being handed a great economy. What happens when it goes south? https://t.co/7NDoZyqJCv — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) December 29, 2016

This failure to understand Trump’s pro-growth policies make Democrats appear tone-deaf and disconnected from the American people when all they focus on is White House gossip, identity politics, and phony “Russia collusion.”

That’s why Democrats will likely regret not supporting the tax cuts bill which will bring much-needed tax relief to the majority of Americans.