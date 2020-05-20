WH Press Sec McEnany Takes On Hostile Media During Briefing

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany fielded many predictably hostile questions by the mainstream media during a White House press briefing Wednesday, addressing Deep State corruption, COVID-19, and the presidential election.

Trump’s fifth press secretary easily handled the media’s ambush questions, spin, and downright hostility regarding President Trump and his policies and decisions.

McEnany slammed the media’s negative coverage of hydroxychloroquine (HQC) simply because Trump favors the drug as a means of possible treatment, and pointed out the left’s hypocrisy over the subject, especially given CNN anchor Chris Cuomo took a less safe form of the drug when he had the coronavirus.

.@PressSec Blasts the Media for their coverage of Hydroxychloroquine and calls out @ChrisCuomo for criticizing President Trump for taking it while he took a less safe version of the drug. pic.twitter.com/ugR7LbFO9N — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 20, 2020

At one point, McEnany noted that vote-by-mail, a proposal much-touted by the Democrats, has a history of fraud.

Kayleigh McEnany: "With regard to the President doing a mail-in vote, the President is after all the President." pic.twitter.com/I13umlI3Hl — The Hill (@thehill) May 20, 2020

Near the end of the briefing, McEnany addressed former Obama administration National Security Adviser Susan Rice’s declassified email which revealed the Obama White House’ deep involvement in the targeting of Trump’s incoming National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

.@PressSec Kayleigh McEnany On Susan Rice Email "Three times she writes that President Obama emphasized to conduct the investigation into Michael Flynn 'by the book, by the book, by the book' she writes it three times. As Shakespeare said, thou doth protest too much Susan Rice." pic.twitter.com/KPwEC3Xoj9 — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) May 20, 2020

Watch the full briefing below:

Beauty and brains are a weapon of choice when it comes to political warfare. The White House Press Corps, filled with Fake News reporters, found that out the hard way yesterday when they decided to attempt a take down question directed at McEnany.

