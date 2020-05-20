WH Press Sec McEnany Takes On Hostile Media During Briefing

Image Credits: screenshot/YouTube.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany fielded many predictably hostile questions by the mainstream media during a White House press briefing Wednesday, addressing Deep State corruption, COVID-19, and the presidential election.

Trump’s fifth press secretary easily handled the media’s ambush questions, spin, and downright hostility regarding President Trump and his policies and decisions.

McEnany slammed the media’s negative coverage of hydroxychloroquine (HQC) simply because Trump favors the drug as a means of possible treatment, and pointed out the left’s hypocrisy over the subject, especially given CNN anchor Chris Cuomo took a less safe form of the drug when he had the coronavirus.

At one point, McEnany noted that vote-by-mail, a proposal much-touted by the Democrats, has a history of fraud.

Near the end of the briefing, McEnany addressed former Obama administration National Security Adviser Susan Rice’s declassified email which revealed the Obama White House’ deep involvement in the targeting of Trump’s incoming National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Watch the full briefing below:

Beauty and brains are a weapon of choice when it comes to political warfare. The White House Press Corps, filled with Fake News reporters, found that out the hard way yesterday when they decided to attempt a take down question directed at McEnany.

Infowars' most powerful product is back in stock! Get DNA Force Plus at 50% off now!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Bill Seeks to Block Coronavirus Aid to States, Cities Giving Money to Illegals

Bill Seeks to Block Coronavirus Aid to States, Cities Giving Money to Illegals

Government
Comments
Republicans Issue First Subpoena In Hunter Biden-Burisma Probe

Republicans Issue First Subpoena In Hunter Biden-Burisma Probe

Government
Comments

Comey Pushed Flynn Probe By Misrepresenting Russian Contacts, Declassified Memo Shows

Government
comments

Will Some Churches Be Forced To Close For The Entire Duration Of The COVID-19 Pandemic?

Government
comments

Susan Rice Email Declassified, Shows Comey Didn’t Want Flynn To Get ‘Sensitive’ Info on Russia

Government
comments

Comments