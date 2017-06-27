WH Press Secretary Urges ENTIRE NATION to Watch CNN Sting Video

Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders encouraged the entire country to view the latest undercover video from Project Veritas, in which a CNN producer admits to pursuing the phony Russia-Trump narrative for ratings.

At a Tuesday press briefing, Sanders was asked why President Trump continued to attack CNN, even after the embattled “fake news” network took painstaking efforts to rectify the publishing of an erroneous article alleging Russia-Trump collusion.

Huckabee said that, if true, CNN’s reporting was a “disgrace to all of media, to all of journalism.”

Check out a transcript of the exchange below:

Reporter: “Breitbart news challenged the accuracy of the CNN story and afterwards it was retracted, deleted and the editors responsible were fired as well as the network apologized for the story,” a reporter at the briefing stated. “One of the targets of the story accepted the apology. The president went on twitter this morning and repeated that CNN was fake news. Why isn’t their response good enough for the president?” Sarah Huckabee Sanders: “I don’t know that it’s that the response isn’t good enough for the president. I think it’s the constant barrage of fake news directed at this president that has garnered a lot of his frustration. “You point to that report there are multiple other instances where that outlet that you referenced [CNN] has been repeatedly wrong and had to point that out or be corrected. “There’s a video circulating now, whether it’s accurate or not I don’t know, but I would encourage everybody in this room and frankly everybody across the country to take a look at it. I think if it is accurate, I think it’s a disgrace to all of media, to all of journalism. “I think we have gone to a place where if the media can’t be trusted to report the news then that’s a dangerous place for America. And I think if that is the place where certain outlets are going particularly for the purpose of spiking ratings and if that’s coming directly from the top, I think that’s even more scary and certainly more disgraceful, and I hope that’s not the direction we’re headed. “I hope that outlets that have continued to use unnamed sources – sometimes stories with no sources at all – we’ve been going on this Russia Trump hoax for the better part of a year now with no evidence of anything. Things like the success at the VA barely get covered, they may get covered for an hour at a time, but this story gets covered day in day out, and I think America is frankly looking for something better, for something more, and I think they deserve something better from our news media.”

Watch Project Veritas’ undercover video:



Here’s the president’s Tuesday tweetstorm, mentioned by the reporter:

Fake News CNN is looking at big management changes now that they got caught falsely pushing their phony Russian stories. Ratings way down! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2017

So they caught Fake News CNN cold, but what about NBC, CBS & ABC? What about the failing @nytimes & @washingtonpost? They are all Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2017

President Trump also released a video on Facebook Tuesday afternoon highlighting CNN’s fake news implosion:

