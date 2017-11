President Donald Trump will not visit the demilitarized border zone between North Korea and South Korea during his November trip to Asia, multiple sources have reported.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, and Vice President Mike Pence have all visited the DMZ within the last few months.

“It’s becoming a bit of a cliche, frankly,” a White House official said, according to Washington Post reporter David Nakamura.

