‘What About Comey and Crooked Hillary?’: President Trump Blasts Paul Manafort Incarceration

Image Credits: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call.

President Trump slammed the FBI “Witch Hunt” and the jailing of his former campaign manager Paul Manafort in tweets Friday.

“Wow, what a tough sentence for Paul Manafort, who has represented Ronald Reagan, Bob Dole and many other top political people and campaigns. Didn’t know Manafort was the head of the Mob,” the president sarcastically tweeted. “What about Comey and Crooked Hillary and all of the others? Very unfair!”

He went on: “I’ve had to beat 17 very talented people including the Bush Dynasty, then I had to beat the Clinton Dynasty, and now I have to beat a phony Witch Hunt and all of the dishonest people covered in the IG Report…and never forget the Fake News Media. It never ends!”

On Friday, Manafort’s bail was revoked by a US district judge in Washington DC leading him to be jailed over financial crimes and alleged witness tampering after being swept up in FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian collusion in the Trump campaign.


